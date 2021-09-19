NORTH ARLINGTON — A 75-year-old man and his adult son were killed in a house fire early Friday morning.

A resident of 1 Ninth Street called 911 about 4:16 a.m. Rescuers removed Safwat Saad and his 44-year-old son Maged Saad from the single-family home but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor's ladder was used to rescue a 66-year-old woman, who was hospitalized.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, although officials said Friday that it did not appear suspicious.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

