Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ

MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital.

Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour later at University Hospital in Newark.

Stephens did not disclose the circumstances or motive for the shooting. No arrests have yet been made in the shooting.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported a dozen rounds were fired with Peters shot six times.

Stephens asked anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (877-847-7432).

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

