Man shot in Willingboro, NJ shopping center parking lot

WILLINGBORO — A gunman remains at large after a shooting Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Willingboro Town Center on Route 130.

This was the second shooting at a Burlington County shopping center within a week. No arrests have been made in either case, which do not appear to be related.

The victim in the latest case was shot about 5:30 p.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. He was taken by ambulance to Virtua Willingboro Hospital and was then airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for surgery.

The shooting victim was alive on Tuesday morning.

Bewley did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Evidence markers in the parking lot of Walmart in Burlington Township (Khiree Stewart, PHL 17)

No arrests in Walmart shooting

The shooting of a father and teenage son in the parking lot of Walmart in Burlington Township late Thursday remained under investigation by the Prosecutor's Office.

Bewley said there was no connection between the two incidents.

Albert Williams and his father, Dione Williams, 44, both from Hammonton, were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where the teen was pronounced dead. Dione Williams was treated and released.

