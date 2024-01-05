Man shoots himself outside police station in Toms River, NJ

🔴Officers found the man in the parking lot

TOMS RIVER – A man took his own life Friday afternoon outside a police station, officials said.

Police Chief Mitch Little said officers found an elderly man with a self-inflicted gunshot around 3 p.m. outside headquarters on Oak Avenue.

The officers tried to assist the man before he was taken to Community Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He was not inside a vehicle when he was found, according to Little.

The man's death is considered a suicide, according to Little. An investigation is ongoing.

Help is available If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988, 1-800-273-TALK, the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735 or click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

