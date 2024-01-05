Man shoots himself outside police station in Toms River, NJ
🔴Officers found the man in the parking lot
🔴The incident is under investigation
TOMS RIVER – A man took his own life Friday afternoon outside a police station, officials said.
Police Chief Mitch Little said officers found an elderly man with a self-inflicted gunshot around 3 p.m. outside headquarters on Oak Avenue.
The officers tried to assist the man before he was taken to Community Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
He was not inside a vehicle when he was found, according to Little.
The man's death is considered a suicide, according to Little. An investigation is ongoing.
Help is available
If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988, 1-800-273-TALK, the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735 or click here to chat online with a trained counselor.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
WOW! Never before seen final moments of NJ's old Dover Mall Staples
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ DOT humorous safety messages 2.0
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
LOOK: These are the top 20 best places to retire in America
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant