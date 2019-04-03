Man severely burned while sleeping after 2 set him on fire, NJ cops say

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Two men have been charged with setting a sleeping man on fire, leaving him with severe burns.

Brandon Perez, 23, of Hammonton, and David Sult, 24, of the Mays Landing section, were charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated arson and second-degree conspiracy.

Police say the victim was sleeping at a friend's house in the Mays Landing section on March 15 when the two let him on fire.

Police were called the next day when the victim was being treated at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. The victim's family had first taken him to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City, police said.

Police did not say whether they knew why the pair set the man ablaze.

Perez was arrested 10 days later on March 25 while Sult was arrested Monday.

The two were being held at the Atlantic County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether either had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

