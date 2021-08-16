Man severely burned in South Toms River, NJ house fire

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — A man suffered moderate to severe burns during a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

The intense flames chased firefighters from the house on Annapolis Court as they tried to make a preliminary search around 12:30 p.m. in the 90-degree heat and humidity, according to Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company spokesman J. Vanderveen.

The victim was flown to The Burn Center at Saint Barnabas in Livingston and is in stable condition, according to Vanderveen.

Three firefighters who suffered minor injuries were treated and released from Community Medical Center in Toms River. Several other firefighters suffered heat related illnesses.

The house was declared uninhabitable.

A dog believed to be trapped inside made it out and there was no one else at the house, Vanderveen said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the the Ocean County Fire Marshals Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s CSI, and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Arson Division.

Water poured on a South Toms River house fire (OCSN)

