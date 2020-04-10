Man performs ‘lewd act’ in front of teen at Hamilton park

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Police are looking for a man they say performed a "lewd act" in view of a teenage girl on Wednesday.

The man performed the act while the 15-year-old was nearby at the Nottingham Little League baseball field on Maple Shade Avenue around 1:30 p.m., according to police. Grainy images were captured of the man walking from the area.

Police described the man as approximately 40 years old with light colored hair. At the time of the incident he was described as wearing a long-sleeved white buttoned shirt, blue jeans and a jacket over his right shoulder.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609-581-4041 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

