Man loses arm in wild Toms River crash

TOMS RIVER — A man who crashed into the parking lot of a restaurant late Saturday afternoon lost part of his left arm in the impact, according to police.

Toms River police said Gabriel S. Frigerio 3rd, 38, of Toms River veered from the westbound lanes of Route 37 coming off the Tunney Bridge into the parking lot of the Pisces Restaurant around 5:50 p.m.

His sedan hit the curb and a large decorative boat anchor at the entrance of the driveway, which flipped the car onto its roof, according to police. It slid across the pavement into the opposite curb, causing the car to flip back onto its tires, which sent it into a large, decorative chain before coming to rest, police said.

Frigerio's left arm was already partially amputated when two officers arrived, according to police. They were able to pull Frigerio out of the vehicle through the back door and apply a tourniquet to Frigerio's arm in order to stop the excessive bleeding.

Frigerio told police that he was cut off by another vehicle, which caused him to turn off the roadway, police said.

He was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Hospital and was in stable condition Saturday night, police said.

Toms River police have not yet respond to a message on Monday morning asking for an updated on Frigerio's condition. No charges have been filed in the crash.

A GoFundMe account created to assist with his medical costs and rehabilitation said Frigerio has three children was in a medically induced coma in order to reattach his arm.

