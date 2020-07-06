Man killed riding electric scooter on NJ Turnpike

KEARNY — A man riding a scooter on the New Jersey Turnpike was killed when he was struck from behind early Monday morning, according to State Police.

Alexander Dziewa, 27, of National Park was riding a TailG electric scooter in the northbound left lane of the western spur around 2:25 a.m. just north of Route 280 when he was struck from behind by a Buick Rendezvous SUV, according to State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez.

Dziewa was pronounced dead at the scene, Goez said.

The northbound lanes of the western spur were closed for three hours for the initial investigation.

No charges were filed and an investigation into the circumstances around the crash is ongoing, according to Goez.

According to Dziewa's Facebook page, he studied mechanical engineering at NJIT.

Certain motorized electric scooters are legal to drive on New Jersey highways. New Jersey State Police have not yet returned a message seeking clarification on which model scooter Dziewa was driving, or whether it would have been legal to drive on the Turnpike.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: