Man hijacks and crashes ice cream truck in Vineland, NJ, cops say

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

And, we scream louder when someone tries to steal the ice cream truck!

It happened last week in Vineland. According to the Daily Journal, as the ice cream vendor was in the back of the truck serving up cones, push-ups and other novelties, a man jumped into the driver's seat of the truck and started to drive away.

The ice cream vendor is quoted as saying he tried to grab the steering wheel and push the man out of seat, but had no luck. (Hey, he's an ice cream man, not a superhero!)

This all happened last Wednesday evening about 9:30 p.m. near the Walnut Manor Apartment Complex on East Walnut Road.

Google Maps

The Daily Journal says the truck ended up jumping a curb and crashing into a fence and a patio door. The hijacker got away, and police are still looking for him.

The 73-year-old ice cream vendor was not injured. The truck sustained some front end damage, and had to be towed away.

Vineland police have not released any further information.

