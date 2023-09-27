Man caught with a bomb; lawyer says it’s for hobby

💣 The explosive materials were found at Thomas Petronglo's Vineland home

💣 Prosecutors didn't disclose why they went to Petronglo's home

VINELAND — A bomb is a bomb even if it's only for a hobby, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Thomas Petronglo, 64, of Vineland, was sentenced Tuesday in Camden federal court to 24 months in prison on charges of possessing a destructive device and explosive materials after pleading guilty in April.

In March 2021 Petronglo was found to have a metal can with an explosive mixture of potassium perchlorate and aluminum, with a fuse sticking out of the device, according to the indictment in the case. Petronglo also possessed multiple intact improvised explosive devices and explosive materials at his home.

Following the April hearing, his public defender told the Cherry Hill Courier-Post that Petronglo's hobby was making firework. He did not intend to blow anything up.

The indictment did not disclose why police were called to his home.

In addition to the prison sentence, Petronglo must also serve three years of supervised release.

