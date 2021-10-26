Man found shot to death inside Plainsboro, NJ home, police say

PLAINSBORO — An early morning fatal shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at a house on Briardale Court, around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday and found Sree Aravapalli, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at a hospital, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Ciccone did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or a motive.

Investigators asked anyone who may have surveillance video showing the incident to contact Plainsboro police at 609-799-2333 or the Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3330.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNH

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey