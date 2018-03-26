Man found shot 3 times, mouth taped shut, arms behind his back

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The man found dead along the Assunpink Creek on Saturday was shot in at least three different places, and was found with his mouth taped shut, authorities say.

Danny Diaz-Delgado, 20, of Trenton was found face-down along the bank of the Assunpink Creek on Saturday afternoon with his hands tied behind his back, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He'd suffered fatal gunshots to the head, torso and leg, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

Onofri said Delgado was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor did not disclose a motive for the shooting and said the investigation is ongoing.

Photojournalist Brian McCarthy said that several bags of evidence were brought by investigators from banks of the creek in Hamilton residential neighborhood of Assunpink Boulevard and 6th Avenue.

Onofri asked anyone with information about the case to call his office at 609-989-6406.