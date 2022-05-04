Man fires flame thrower at SWAT team during Lyndhurst, NJ standoff

A man with a flame thrower held police at bay for nearly two full days at a house in Lyndhurst.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said a man had been barricaded inside a house on Thomas Avenue in Lyndhurst since 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The standoff came to a peaceful end early Wednesday afternoon, according to a police message posted after 1 p.m.

"We cannot thank the community for their long-standing patience and cooperation throughout this difficult situation," Lyndhurst police said.

Thomas Avenue between Chase Avenue and Eighth Street would remain closed for now but residents were being allowed to return home.

The Bergen County SWAT team had been positioned outside the house.

Video shows the man standing outside firing a flame thrower at the police. The flame extended several feet from the gun when fired.

Lyndhurst police told News 12 that the 51-year-old man who lives at the home is legally able to own weapons.

Authorities did not immediately release other details on Wednesday.

This is the second standoff with police in New Jersey in the past two days.

A man refused to come out of a condo unit on the property of High Point Country Club in Monague on Sunday and Monday after he would not let the owner inside to fix a leak.

Over 100 members of law enforcement responded after the man claimed to have guns and threatened to shoot police.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

