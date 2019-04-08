Man falls to death skydiving over NJ, reports say

Police respond to a skydiving accident (6 ABC Action News)

MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An experienced skydiver plunged to his death into a neighborhood during a jump on Sunday afternoon.

Monroe Township Police told 6 ABC Action News the man was on a jump with the Skydive Cross Keys skydiving center when he fell onto a Monroe Township street.

Residents told 6 ABC they heard a thud as the 54-year-old man hit the ground, with his backup parachute still attached. Police said they are looking for a second parachute.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, had jumped over 1,000 times, Skydive Cross Keys said in a statement to 6 ABC.

The diving center is based at the Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown which, according to its website, has been in business since 1994 and was sold to new owners in 2016.

A spokesman for the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a message.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Gloucester County, Monroe (Gloucester), Newsletter
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top