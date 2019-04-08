Man falls to death skydiving over NJ, reports say

MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An experienced skydiver plunged to his death into a neighborhood during a jump on Sunday afternoon.

Monroe Township Police told 6 ABC Action News the man was on a jump with the Skydive Cross Keys skydiving center when he fell onto a Monroe Township street.

Residents told 6 ABC they heard a thud as the 54-year-old man hit the ground, with his backup parachute still attached. Police said they are looking for a second parachute.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, had jumped over 1,000 times, Skydive Cross Keys said in a statement to 6 ABC.

The diving center is based at the Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown which, according to its website, has been in business since 1994 and was sold to new owners in 2016.

A spokesman for the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a message.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: