Man Faces Charges in Crash That Injured Cop

An alleged drunken driver charged in a crash that critically injured a Bergen County Police Department officer is now out of jail.

Route 46 in Lodi where a car struck a police cruiser (CBS New York)

Authorities say 36-year-old Michael Ettz of Lodi was released after posting $150,000 bail Saturday. He faces numerous counts, including aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury.

County prosecutors say the officer, 39-year-old Daniel Breslin, was assisting another officer when the crash occurred early Saturday on Route 46 westbound in Lodi. Breslin had pulled his cruiser alongside the other officer's car shortly before the cruiser was rear-ended by Ettz's vehicle.

The officer suffered a significant head injury and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and bleeding. Ettz was treated for minor injuries.

A telephone number for Ettz could not be located Sunday. Investigators tell NBC 4 New York that Ettz is a math teacher and track coach at Lodi High School.