Man exposed himself in front of kids walking from school, cops say

JAMESBURG -- Police have arrested a man they say exposed and touched himself in front of three children on their way home from school earlier this week.

Lyle P. Gabriel, 39, of Monroe was arrested Tuesday -- the same Jamesburg police and the Middlesex County Prosecutors office say he exposed himself to the children near Buckelew Avenue and Lake Street. The children, all under the age of 13, alerted police, they said.

He's been charged with three counts of sexual assault in the second degree, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, and three counts of lewdness in the fourth degree.

Gabriel is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a Detention Hearing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Muller at 732-521-0011, or Detective Alvarado at 732-745-3711.

