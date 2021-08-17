MIDDLETOWN — A man died after being rescued from the water at Sandy Hook on Sunday.

National Park Service spokeswoman Daphne Yun said the man swam to a sandbar after 6 p.m. when the guards go off duty for the day.

The man struggled while swimming back to shore and several people on the beach rescued him from the water.

Rangers and EMTs transported him to Monmouth Medical Center, where he later died, Yun said.

Swimming is only allowed in guarded areas when lifeguards are on duty between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. according the park's rules.

