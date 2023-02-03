Man dead on Asbury Park, NJ street after afternoon shooting

🔴 Shots were reported around 2:15 p.m. near Ridge and Springwood avenues

🔴 The victim died about a half hour later at Jersey Shore University Medical Center

🔴 Witnesses are asked to call Monmouth County Crime Stoppers

ASBURY PARK — A man was shot to death in broad daylight Thursday afternoon.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said the man was found around 2:15 p.m. near Ridge and Springwood avenues in front of the Sisters Academy of New Jersey.

He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The identity of the victim and the circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed by Santiago.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the shooting to call his office at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police at 732-774-1300.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

