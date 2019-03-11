Man charged with DWI was driving with a 2-year-old, cops say

NEWARK — A man with a suspended license got into a crash on Saturday night while driving under the influence with a 2-year-old child in his car, according to Newark Police.

Police said Rasudi N. Creighton, 41, of Newark was driving a 1999 Ford Wagon involved in a crash with a parked, 2002 BMW at South Orange Avenue and South 12th Street just before midnight. No injuries were reported, but the child was taken to University Hospital to be checked out.

Creighton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was also issued summonses for reckless driving, careless driving with the likeliness of endangering another person, driving while intoxicated within 1,000 feet of a school, driving while suspended/revoked, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

