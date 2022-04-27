ATLANTIC CITY — A man who threatened a customer at Bally's with box cutters during a robbery attempt has been barred for life from all New Jersey casinos.

Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin said Shawn Applewhite, 25, of the Marlton section of Evesham pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in March and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Applewhite is also prohibited from having any contact with the victim.

Applewhite walked up behind a man sitting at a slot machine on the evening of Dec. 23, 2020, and held a box cutter to his neck. After Applewhite demanded money and jewelry the man got up and began to fight, according to Platkin. A bystander also got involved but Applewhite fled the casino and got nothing.

A Bally’s security supervisor and security officer apprehended Applewhite.

“The armed defendant ambushed his victim in a public venue, creating an alarming and dangerous situation for everyone present,” Platkin said in a statement. “The significant prison sentence announced today underscores our commitment to public safety.”

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

