Man arrested, another at large, after robbery and rape of Woodbridge couple

WOODBRIDGE — One of two men sought in connection with an armed robbery and sexual assault of a couple was arrested Tuesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Razzell Austin, 21, was arrested in the Avenel section a day after the prosecutor's office released sketches of the people they say are responsible for the April 16 incident in the area of Lee Street and Scott Place in the Port Reading section.

The other man has not been arrested. He is described as slim, between 5 foot 5 inches and 5 foot 9 inches with brown hair and brown eyes wearing a gray Nike hoodie and white Nike sneakers at the time of the assault.

Austin was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, two counts of first-degree armed robbery, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of third-degree criminal restraint, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree endangering, one count of fourth-degree obstruction, and one count of fourth-degree resisting arrest.

He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Ciccone asked anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to call her office at 732-745-4340 or Woodbridge police at 732-634-7700.

