SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A man has admitted he fatally beat his female roommate inside their motel room in a New Jersey shore community.

Ocean County prosecutors say 38-year-old Matthew Demartin pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaughter in the death of 59-year-old Sharon Falcetano. He faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced Oct. 11.

Falcetano was found unresponsive by police in February 2018 when they responded to a 911 call at the Glendale Motel in Seaside Heights. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy determined she suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head and body. Prosecutors said Demartin did not seek immediate medical attention for Falcetano.

Authorities have said DeMartin beat Falcetano, then stopped at a liquor store to have some drinks and eventually went to a hospital to seek treatment for his injuries. He called his father the next day and said Falcetano "won't wake up."

