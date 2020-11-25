Make your own easy hot chocolate bombs

Hot chocolate bombs are all the rage this year. Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube. You can't get away from seeing someone share a video of someone enjoying their hot chocolate in a brand new way. Seriously. They’re everywhere.

Now, you could always go out to the store and buy them, but let's be real. Where's the fun in that? This past weekend, my girlfriend and I decided we wanted to get our hands dirty (and chocolatey) and give our own recipe a shot. Not only was it delicious, but it was a lot of fun and super easy, too.

Before we get started, here are some items you may not have lying around your house that you'll need.

Silicone half-ball sphere molds.

We used Mike & Jen's Hot Chocolate Mix, but you can use any mix you'd like.

Food-safe paint brushes.

Now that you have what you need to make these little chocolatey balls of deliciousness, let's dive in.