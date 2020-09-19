Make Craig Allen’s Chili Casserole

I have long felt that my "Chili Casserole" is worthy of being on anyone's "favorite recipes" list...and its a great "go-to" meal. It's comfort food.

This is what you will need at the start...onion and cheese come later. (Craig Allen photo).

This casserole is delicious...a family favorite...that is easy to make.

Browning the turkey burger...I like my casserole "meaty." (Craig Allen photo).

Brown 1/2 lb hamburger (more if you want it "meaty") Turkey burger works just as well!

Turkey burger and onions... (Craig Allen photo).

Chop 2 small onions. Brown with the meat.

Burger...chili with beans...taco flavoring. (Craig Allen photo).

Stir in: 1/2 C corn.

1 can chili with beans (15oz).

1/4 C sliced black olives (optional)

To the basic recipe, I have added 1 can of diced tomatoes (I like tomatoes).

Chili powder (to taste...I like more chili flavor). 1 envelope "taco seasoning" works well!

It's all in there...this is a meal before we get to the next step. (Craig Allen photo).

Set all this aside...

Prepare 1 box of Chicken Flavor stuffing mix, as directed on box.

Press the prepared stuffing in the Pyrex pan. (Craig Allen photo).

Press stuffing into bottom of casserole dish (I use a 9x13 Pyrex, as you can see).

In it goes. It will all fit. (Craig Allen photo).

Spoon burger mixture over the stuffing in casserole dish.

Smother it in cheese. (Craig Allen photo).

Cover all with 1 C (or more...I use 8 oz pkg) shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese.

It's ready to go into the oven. (Craig Allen photo).

Bake in 350 degree oven / 25 minutes (or til cheese is brown).

As Glenn Frey would say: "The Heat Is On." (Craig Allen photo).

About 30 minutes later (my oven almost always takes "longer")...

The casserole is cooling...but not for long...(Craig Allen photo).

ENJOY.

Its..HOT FROM THE OVEN... in this picture. (Craig Allen photo).

I am.