Make Craig Allen’s Chili Casserole
I have long felt that my "Chili Casserole" is worthy of being on anyone's "favorite recipes" list...and its a great "go-to" meal. It's comfort food.
This casserole is delicious...a family favorite...that is easy to make.
Brown 1/2 lb hamburger (more if you want it "meaty") Turkey burger works just as well!
Chop 2 small onions. Brown with the meat.
Stir in: 1/2 C corn.
1 can chili with beans (15oz).
1/4 C sliced black olives (optional)
To the basic recipe, I have added 1 can of diced tomatoes (I like tomatoes).
Chili powder (to taste...I like more chili flavor). 1 envelope "taco seasoning" works well!
Set all this aside...
Prepare 1 box of Chicken Flavor stuffing mix, as directed on box.
Press stuffing into bottom of casserole dish (I use a 9x13 Pyrex, as you can see).
Spoon burger mixture over the stuffing in casserole dish.
Cover all with 1 C (or more...I use 8 oz pkg) shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese.
Bake in 350 degree oven / 25 minutes (or til cheese is brown).
About 30 minutes later (my oven almost always takes "longer")...
ENJOY.
I am.