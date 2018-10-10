Make a funny face, win four tickets to a funny ballet

OK, New Jersey — make us laugh.

New Jersey is partnering with the American Reparatory Ballet Princeton Ballet School to give away two tickets to Coppélia — a comedic ballet. But we want to know we're sending someone with a great sense of humor to the show.

Enter by downloading the New Jersey 101.5 app , opening up the side menu and hitting "Submit Photo/Video/Audio" — Then send us your best funny face . We'll select our favorites submitted between now at 5 p.m. EST Friday, Oct. 12 to win four tickets each to Coppélia at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, normally valued at $50 each, or $200 total.

We'll also take submissions Wednesday, Oct. 10 on the New Jersey 101.5 Facebook page — keep an eye out for the post.

We'll be giving away five family four-packs in all. We'll also be publishing funny faces here on NJ1015.com and the New Jersey 101.5 app — so smile (or don't) big for New Jersey!

Coppélia , being performed on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m., is one of the few comedic ballets in tradition ballet repertoire, where brilliant classical dance meets a delightfully comic narrative. Franz, a soon-to-be married young man from the village, becomes infatuated by a life-like doll created by the eccentric inventor, Dr. Coppelius. Hilarity ensues over love, infatuation and mistaken identity. A delightful evening of ballet fun for the entire family!

