Major traffic in Lakewood, NJ: Thousands come to pay their respects

⚫Grand Rabbi Matisyahu Solomon died Tuesday night in Lakewood

⚫His funeral will impact traffic in Lakewood all day Wednesday

⚫Attendees are advised to dress warm and be prepared to walk

LAKEWOOD – Thousands are expected to attend the funeral of a well-respected rabbi who passed away Tuesday evening. The event will bring heavy traffic to the township's west side.

The 86-year-old Grand Rabbi Matisyahu Solomon was born in Gateshead, England, and moved to Lakewood in 1998 to become head of the Beth Medrash Govoha (BMG) yeshiva. Known as the Mashglach, he succumbed to a long-time illness in his home.

"Grand Rabbi Salomon was endeared by many and we anticipate a very large gathering of those wishing to pay their respects today," Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said in a statement.

The funeral is scheduled for noon at BMG yeshia on Forest Avenue, which will be closed between Fourth Street and 14th Street. The closure will be in effect between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. once all on-street parking is full. Route 9 will likely pick up extra traffic volume and access to Georgian Court University will be impacted.

Parking at a premium

Lakewood police warn that parking will be at a premium in the area and that attendees of the funeral should be prepared to walk with comfortable shoes and warm clothing. New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects temperatures in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies.

Those arriving byNJ Transit bus should walk west from 1st Street and cross Madison Avenue at intersections with traffic signals located at 2nd, 4th and 6th streets. Then proceed north on Forest Avenue to 7th Street.

All busses are requested to enter Forest Avenue at 14th Street and proceed south to drop off at 7th Street. Buses may park at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws stadium.

