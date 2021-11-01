With the New Jersey gubernatorial election just a day away, the New York Post has given its endorsement to Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

According to the Post, "Ciattarelli is a genuine Jersey businessman who’s cared about the state his whole life, also serving in the Legislature. He has a far better understanding of regular people’s troubles and of New Jersey’s true needs."

The Post describes Gov. Murphy as "yet another Goldman Sachs veteran who used his wealth to buy his way into the governorship for the fun retirement project of imposing 'progressive transformation.'"

The Post also cites property taxes up 4 percent under Murphy with more hikes to come, the mandates on local governments and the huge hit small businesses have taken under Murphy.

In endorsing Ciattarelli, The Post cites his "vow to cut $10 billion in spending, freeze property taxes on anyone over 65 and add other relief on state taxes, such as letting first-time homeowners deduct mortgage interest, making student-loan payments another deduction and eliminating taxes on the sale of a family-owned business."

Among others endorsing Ciattarelli include the New Jersey Outdoor Alliance, the Associated Builders and Contracters New Jersey Chapter, and former UN Ambassador and GOP candidate Nikki Haley.

Among those endorsing Gov. Murphy include The Star-Ledger "by default," NJEA PAC, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and the state troopers union, while the Fraternal Order of Police declined to endorse either candidate.

Tuesday, Nov. 2, we find out who the people of New Jersey endorse. Whatever you're doing tomorrow, make sure you get out and vote!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.