Major crash on Route 78 West, all lanes shut down for hours

UNION TOWNSHIP — All lanes of Route 78 West were closed for most of Sunday afternoon for a crash authorities said would cause major delays.

New Jersey's 511 service alerted shortly before 3 p.m. an overturned tractor trailer and vehicle fire and route 78 had shut both the express and local lanes. There's significant rubbernecking on the east side of the highway as well.

Just before 6 p.m., New Jersey State Police said on Twitter all the express lanes remained closed, and just a single local lane was open. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

The Garden State Parkway ramp to Route 78, at Exit 142B, remained closed as well, according to the 511 service.

Tapinto.net quoted Union Fire Chief Mike Scanio saying there were multiple injuries, and the victims were transported to Morristown Medical Center. He said the accident involved two tractor-trailers and a taxi.

Scanio told the publication one tractor trailer struck the Vauxhall bridge in the crash, and the damage is being assessed.

Video from the scene by New Jersey 101.5's Sergio Bichao and by Twitter users appeared to show a yellow taxicab engulfed in flames. Bichao said four lanes away, he could feel the heat. He saw several people out of their vehicles, waiting for help to arrive.