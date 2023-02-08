Madonna slams ‘ageist and misogynistic’ criticism of her appearance

Following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Madonna faced criticism online for her seemingly new face.

Madonna was on hand to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras as they took the stage to perform their collaboration "Unholy." The duo later made history as Petras was the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

However, some viewers couldn't help but focus on Madonna's new look. Many fans thought her face appeared to have undergone plastic surgery procedures, such as adding filler.

The "Vogue" singer clapped back at the criticism via Instagram Tuesday (Feb. 7).

"It was an honor for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award, which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!!" she explained in the caption of a video showing her posing with various celebrities, including Smith.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera," Madonna added.

She claimed that the type of camera used to take her photo "would distort anyone’s face."

Plus, she said she was "caught in the glare" of "ageism and misogyny" that "punishes" women if they "continue to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous."

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress, and I’m not going to start," she declared. "I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

She went on to quote a fellow iconic woman in music and record-breaking Grammy Award-winning artist – Beyoncé.

"In the words of Beyoncé, 'You won't break my soul,'" Madonna said.

And in true Queen of Pop fashion, she ended her caption with: "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down b----es!"

Who can argue with Madonna?

Petras also commented on the post with three red hearts of support.

Madonna also called it "a test" on Twitter, where she said, "The world is threatened by my power and my stamina. My intelligence and my will to survive. But they will never break me this is all the test."