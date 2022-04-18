6-year-old New Jersey boy wins a Grammy

When I was 6 years old, I was still learning to write my name and ride a bike. At 6 years old, Ayan Shah, of Weehawken, was walking the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, and then winning one.

According to NJ.com, the award came from Ayan’s participation in an album called, “A Colorful World” by an artist named Falu. The album celebrates music from several genres and featuring people from all different backgrounds. It is aimed at children.

Rolling Stone describes Falu’s music like this: "...melodies are catchy but while staying true to the purity of the raga, Falu manages to bring in the sound of jazz, funk, hip hop, and pop to create something that has a universal appeal.”

On her website, Falu says that she is “known for her rare ability to seamlessly blend a signature modern inventive style with a formidable Indian classically-shaped vocal talent. In her early years in Bombay, singer Falu (aka Falguni Shah) was trained rigorously in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares style of Thumrie under the legendary Kaumudi Munshi and semi classical music from Uday Mazumdar.”

Ayan was the youngest child to sing on the album and might just be the youngest person to ever win a Grammy, but there has been no official word. He actually got to walk up on stage when Falu went to accept the Grammy.

Ayan attends the Stevens Co-op in Jersey City, and according to nj.com, recently performed with the School of Rock in Hoboken.

