Recall: Organic granola bars may contain pieces of metal

Check your pantry if you recently bought granola bars at the supermarket or online.

MadeGood granola bars are being recalled as a precautionary measure due to a potential safety hazard, according to a company statement.

“There is a very small risk that some of our granola bar products made between January and November 2024 may contain a piece of metal,” the statement read.

The piece of metal is described as a small, flat brush bristle, and highly unlikely to be present in the products.

The company received seven complaints out of hundreds of millions of bars sold, but no injuries have been reported.

However, MadeGood said it believes in transparency and the safety of its consumers is paramount, hence the precautionary measure.

Specific batches of MadeGood granola bars, produced between January and November 2024 are part of the recall.

Granola bar varieties included in the recall include chocolate chip, chocolate banana, mixed berry, strawberry, cookies and crème, Halloween chocolate chip, chocolate drizzled birthday cake, chocolate drizzled cookie crumble, chocolate drizzled mini bars, holiday sprinkles chocolate drizzled mini bars, chocolate drizzled vanilla, and the MadeGood variety pack.

The box sizes, UPC, and best-by dates can be found here.

MadeGood said it has addressed the source of the issue and is conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities.

Consumers should check their product codes and return any recalled granola bars to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Whole Foods is one store in New Jersey that sells MadeGood products.

The granola bars are organic, and contains nutrients from vegetable extracts, free from the most common allergens.

