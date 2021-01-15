In the movie Inglorious Bastards central to the plot was a Nazi propaganda film. Do liberals really believe Home Alone 2 is somehow dangerous to democracy because of a 5 second Donald Trump cameo? Is his brief appearance in an old film going to cause another insurrection?

There is a call to permanently edit out the scene after the Capitol riot. Actor Macaulay Culkin says he’s on board with a petition to do just that.

If you don’t remember it or never saw it, it’s when little Kevin McAllister is alone in the posh Plaza hotel and stops a well-heeled man to ask directions to the lobby. The man turns out to be Donald Trump, who owned the Plaza at the time the movie was filmed in 1992.

Here’s the scene.

So yeah, even if you DO think President Trump is the worst thing since unsliced bread and Adolf Hitler, how is this innocent scene being forever deleted going to make anything better? This just seems like a piling on in a cancel culture era.

Of course people on social media were all over this story. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Home Alone 2 was recently trending on Twitter with users throwing out silly suggestions of who should digitally replace Trump in the scene.

Obviously this scene wouldn’t have to have anyone actually replace Trump. It doesn’t advance the plot in any way and would be the easiest splice job in the world to get rid of it entirely. We would lose the 5 seconds and accept Kevin found the lobby on his own.

But just because it’s easy to do doesn’t make it necessary. The film was made 24 years before Trump became president. It changes nothing to pretend he was never in the film. This whole idea is about as bumbling as Harry and Marv.

