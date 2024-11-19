⚫ New Jersey's lung cancer survival rate has improved over the years

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in New Jersey, but a new report suggests the Garden State is doing a better job than other states of fighting the disease.

A report released on Tuesday by the American Lung Association examines the toll of lung cancer on a state by state basis. The seventh annual "State of Lung Cancer" report looks at key indicators such as new cases, early diagnosis, and survival.

“Lung cancer is a devastating disease and impacts far too many families in New Jersey," said Michael Seilback, assistant vice president for nationwide policy with the American Lung Association. "To address the burden of lung cancer and to help improve the lives of people it impacts, we must continue to evaluate the greatest needs."

NJ lung cancer rankings

According to the report, New Jersey has posted a 10% improvement over the last five years of new lung cancer cases. The five-year survival rate, meanwhile, has improved by 21% over the same period.

New Jersey ranks ninth among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. for lung cancer screening. One in five high-risk individuals have been screened for the disease, according to the report.

"That also means that 80% of high-risk New Jersey residents are not being screened," Seilback said. "If you are someone who is between the ages of 55 and 80, and have a history of being a smoker, you may be eligible and you should talk to your doctor."

One key to a patient's battle with lung cancer is early detection. With more treatment options, there's a brighter prognosis.

New Jersey ranks 18th in the report for early diagnoses. Nationally, 27.4% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage when the survival rate is much higher. In New Jersey, the rate is 28.2%.

New Jersey records its best showing in the area of surgery. At 25.8%, New Jersey's rate of cases that can be treated with surgery is the third best in the nation, according to the American Lung Association.

And the Garden State records the seventh lowest percentage of adults who currently smoke, at 10.4%.

The report calls out New Jersey for being one of the states that do not require insurance coverage of comprehensive biomarker testing. This approach, sometimes referred to as genetic testing, can help medical professionals determine what treatment options may be best for an individual patient.

There are bills in the Assembly and Senate that would require insurers to provide coverage for biomarker testing.

