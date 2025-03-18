🐘 A famous pachyderm is getting a new gift shop

MARGATE — America’s oldest roadside attraction is getting a new gift shop.

Lucy the Elephant’s gift shop has temporarily moved across the street in Margate in preparation for the construction of a new Visitor Welcome and Interpretive Center, scheduled to begin soon, according to her website.

The Construction

The new center next to the tourist attraction will include an even bigger gift shop, ADA-compliant restrooms, new exhibits, and spaces for everyone to learn about Lucy’s history, the website reads. This will make Lucy more accessible, especially for visitors with mobility challenges.

The new building is expected to open at the site by next year’s third quarter, said Rich Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, who spoke to the Courier Post.

So, for now, the six-story-tall pachyderm’s gift shop is located at 9219 Atlantic Avenue, at the corner of Atlantic and Washington Avenues in Margate. Visitors can still purchase tour tickets there, and shop a variety of Lucy-themed souvenirs.

Lucy the Elephant's gift shop is being temporarily moved to make way for a new visitor center (Lucy the Elephant website)

Free 2-hour parking is available onsite but spaces are limited.

Despite the upcoming construction, guided tours of Lucy will continue as usual, every 45 minutes. Check Lucy’s social media or website for updates.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to enhance the visitor experience at Lucy the Elephant. Thank you for your understanding and we can’t wait to welcome you to the only elephant in the world you can walk through and come out alive,” Lucy’s handlers said.

Sen. Cory Booker presents a check for renovations to Lucy the Elephant (Sen. Cory Booker)

Brief History of Lucy the Elephant

Lucy the Elephant was originally built by real estate developer, James Lafferty in 1881, as a gimmick to attract potential buyers to his land holdings along the coast of South Atlantic City (now Margate).

Initially named “Elephant Bazaar,” Lucy is currently listed as the 12th tallest statue in the United States, and the oldest surviving roadside tourist attraction in America.

She was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1976.

In August 2021, the Save Lucy Committee announced a plan to repair and replace the metal exterior skin after receiving a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service. Lucy temporarily closed on September 20, 2021 for restorations to begin.

Lucy the Elephant's 142nd Birthday (Facebook)

Lucy was scheduled to reopen on Memorial Day 2022, but after several delays and a $2.4 million restoration cost (more expensive than the original projection), Lucy reopened to the public on December 28, 2022.

In January 2023, the City of Margate approved a plan to create a visitor’s center on Lucy’s existing site to include a retail area, information and displays, meeting spaces, and bathrooms.

That same year, Lucy booked a new record high of 42,267 tours, surpassing her previous record set in 2018.

In May 2024, Lucy the Elephant was voted the top roadside attraction in the United States, by USA Today.

