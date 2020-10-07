Lowe’s offers drive-through trick-or-treating

Even though the Murphy administration has said that Halloween trick or treating can proceed in New Jersey, some families may still be uncomfortable with going from house to house. Those people have another option: Lowe’s stores are offering curbside, drive through trick or treating where families can drive up and receive candy and a small pumpkin at no cost.

"We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn't have to be one of them," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores. "Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year."

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 10, families can visit Lowes.com/DIY to reserve a spot for Lowe's Halloween experience at their local store, where they can drive up to receive candy and a small pumpkin at no cost to take home. Costumes are certainly encouraged but are not required to attend.

The CDC has divided traditional Halloween activities into lower, moderate, and higher risk categories and both traditional trick or treating and trunk or treating are on the higher risk list. For a moderate risk, the CDC recommends “Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard).”

