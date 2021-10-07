Lowe’s offering free candy to NJ kids

Lowe’s home improvement stores announced they’re giving free candy to kids on October 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. across the country.

What’s the catch?

Well you do have to register in advance, and once you do they’ll have your email address, but doesn’t everybody have it today? According to USA Today, Lowe’s stores set aside those hours on the 21st in their garden centers to give back to kids and families who lost out so much on trick or treating because of COVID-19. And I suppose if you happen to pick up some rakes or lightbulbs while you’re there that wouldn’t hurt their bottom line either.

Oops, am I being cynical? Sorry! I’ll play along.

Yes, it will be a spooktacular good time (to use cheesy radio copywriting which is always in play every Halloween). They’re calling it, and I admit this is clever, Hal-LOWE-en Trick-or-Treat Tryouts. (Whoever in Lowe’s marketing figured out that LOWE is already in Halloween deserves a bonus.)

Families can bring their kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes and can pose in front of a giant spiderweb. Photos can of course be taken. Then they score their free candy. What’s not to like?

Be aware social distancing and face coverings will be required. Also the registration is limited to 100 families per store and is open now so try this immediately if you want in.

You have plenty of New Jersey locations from which to choose. According to their website, there are 40 Lowe’s locations across the Garden State.

Lowe's locations in New Jersey are:

Bayonne

Brick

Butler

Delran

Deptford

E. Rutherford

East Brunswick

Eatontown

Egg Harbor Township

Flanders

Flemington

Hackettstown

Hamilton

Hillsborough

Holmdel

Howell

Jersey City

Lawnside

Lumberton

Manahawkin

