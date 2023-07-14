Love your job? The greatest workplaces in NJ for 2023

💻 Dozens of NJ-based companies make a national list of the greatest workplaces

💻 The list takes into account pay, diversity, work-life balance, and more.

💻 To be eligible, companies must have at least 1,000 workers

The Garden State represents about 3% of Newsweek's 2023 list of "America's greatest workplaces."

The news magazine limited its rankings to companies that employ at least 1,000 workers, based on a survey of more than 61,000 respondents in the U.S.

Thirty-one companies headquartered in New Jersey made the cut.

Companies that pay employees "fairly," promote equality and diversity, foster a "culture open to new ideas," and encourage career development and work-life balance are bound to keep workers more motivated and engaged, according to Newsweek.

"Employees of great workplaces also experience better physical and mental health when they feel respected, which means people feel better and take fewer sick days," Newsweek says. "Additionally, they experience less burnout, which carries over to the customer experience."

The highest score is five stars.

ADP (technology, telecommunication), Roseland — Score: 5 stars

Bard (health care equipment, products), Murray Hill — Score: 5 stars

Cognizant (technology, telecommunication), Teaneck — Score: 5 stars

Forbes (publishing, commercial printing), Jersey City — Score: 5 stars

Gateway Group One (professional/alarm services, etc.), Newark — Score: 5 stars

Prudential (insurance services/underwriting), Newark — Score: 5 stars

Sabert (utilities/packaging & containers), Sayreville — Score: 5 stars

STG Logistics (transportation/industrial distributors), North Bergen — Score: 5 stars

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (health care products), Moorestown — Score: 5 stars

Conair (consumer products/food and beverage), West Windsor — Score: 4.5 stars

E*TRADE (investment banking/management, etc.), Jersey City — Score: 4.5 stars

G&W Laboratories (pharmaceuticals, plastics, etc.), South Plainfield — Score: 4.5 stars

Gaming Labs Intl. (professional/alarm services, etc.), Lakewood — Score: 4.5 stars

Honeywell Aerospace (industrial machinery, etc), Morris Plains — Score: 4.5 stars

J. Fletcher Creamer (commercial and industrial engineering), Linden — Score: 4.5 stars

Johnson & Johnson (pharmaceuticals, etc.), New Brunswick — Score: 4.5 stars

MetLife (insurance services/underwriting), Whippany — Score: 4.5 stars

NFI (logistics services, transportation, etc.), Camden — Score 4.5 stars

Retails & Manufacturers (consumer products, distributors), Edison — Score: 4.5 stars

Ricoh USA (professional/industrial services, etc.), Mount Laurel — Score: 4.5 stars

TD (investment banking/trading, etc.), Cherry Hill — Score: 4.5 stars

22nd Century (technology, telecommunication), Somerset — Score: 4 stars

ABMC Janitorial (professional/business support services), Medford — Score: 4 stars

BAYADA (health care services), Moorestown — Score: 4 stars

Bayer (health care equipment/products), Whippany — Score: 4 stars

Haddon House (consumer products, food and beverage), Medford — Score: 4 stars

Momentum Management Consulting (professional/industrial services) — Score: 4 stars

Quest Diagnostics (health care service), Secaucus — Score: 4 stars

Rackson Restaurants (restaurants, gas stations, etc.), Bridgewater — Score: 4 stars

Wyndham (hotels, resorts, etc.), Parsippany — Score: 4 stars

US Tech Solutions (HR, employment services), Jersey City — Score: 4 stars

