Love your job? The greatest workplaces in NJ for 2023
💻 Dozens of NJ-based companies make a national list of the greatest workplaces
💻 The list takes into account pay, diversity, work-life balance, and more.
💻 To be eligible, companies must have at least 1,000 workers
The Garden State represents about 3% of Newsweek's 2023 list of "America's greatest workplaces."
The news magazine limited its rankings to companies that employ at least 1,000 workers, based on a survey of more than 61,000 respondents in the U.S.
Thirty-one companies headquartered in New Jersey made the cut.
Companies that pay employees "fairly," promote equality and diversity, foster a "culture open to new ideas," and encourage career development and work-life balance are bound to keep workers more motivated and engaged, according to Newsweek.
"Employees of great workplaces also experience better physical and mental health when they feel respected, which means people feel better and take fewer sick days," Newsweek says. "Additionally, they experience less burnout, which carries over to the customer experience."
The highest score is five stars.
ADP (technology, telecommunication), Roseland — Score: 5 stars
Bard (health care equipment, products), Murray Hill — Score: 5 stars
Cognizant (technology, telecommunication), Teaneck — Score: 5 stars
Forbes (publishing, commercial printing), Jersey City — Score: 5 stars
Gateway Group One (professional/alarm services, etc.), Newark — Score: 5 stars
Prudential (insurance services/underwriting), Newark — Score: 5 stars
Sabert (utilities/packaging & containers), Sayreville — Score: 5 stars
STG Logistics (transportation/industrial distributors), North Bergen — Score: 5 stars
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (health care products), Moorestown — Score: 5 stars
Conair (consumer products/food and beverage), West Windsor — Score: 4.5 stars
E*TRADE (investment banking/management, etc.), Jersey City — Score: 4.5 stars
G&W Laboratories (pharmaceuticals, plastics, etc.), South Plainfield — Score: 4.5 stars
Gaming Labs Intl. (professional/alarm services, etc.), Lakewood — Score: 4.5 stars
Honeywell Aerospace (industrial machinery, etc), Morris Plains — Score: 4.5 stars
J. Fletcher Creamer (commercial and industrial engineering), Linden — Score: 4.5 stars
Johnson & Johnson (pharmaceuticals, etc.), New Brunswick — Score: 4.5 stars
MetLife (insurance services/underwriting), Whippany — Score: 4.5 stars
NFI (logistics services, transportation, etc.), Camden — Score 4.5 stars
Retails & Manufacturers (consumer products, distributors), Edison — Score: 4.5 stars
Ricoh USA (professional/industrial services, etc.), Mount Laurel — Score: 4.5 stars
TD (investment banking/trading, etc.), Cherry Hill — Score: 4.5 stars
22nd Century (technology, telecommunication), Somerset — Score: 4 stars
ABMC Janitorial (professional/business support services), Medford — Score: 4 stars
BAYADA (health care services), Moorestown — Score: 4 stars
Bayer (health care equipment/products), Whippany — Score: 4 stars
Haddon House (consumer products, food and beverage), Medford — Score: 4 stars
Momentum Management Consulting (professional/industrial services) — Score: 4 stars
Quest Diagnostics (health care service), Secaucus — Score: 4 stars
Rackson Restaurants (restaurants, gas stations, etc.), Bridgewater — Score: 4 stars
Wyndham (hotels, resorts, etc.), Parsippany — Score: 4 stars
US Tech Solutions (HR, employment services), Jersey City — Score: 4 stars
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom