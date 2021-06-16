Looking for workers? Try hiring 14 year olds

Here's a solution for businesses struggling to find workers while many capable people are sitting home collecting extended and excessive unemployment; Why not hire a 14-year-old?

I have two very strong capable 14-year-old boys who would love to make some summer money. They're smart and willing to work, yet they can't because they're not old enough. There are many just like them who would love a chance to earn their own money while improving your business.

I remember what it was like when I was 14 growing up in Union City. I would deliver the Jersey Journal, wash cars, later in Marlboro, I would mow lawns, paint wood-life on houses, whatever I could think of to make money. This kind of hustle would lead to me later forming a very successful mobile disc jockey company. it all started when I was 14.

According to an article in nj.com

"Under New Jersey law, no one under 18 years of age can work more than 8 hours a day or 40 hours a week. When school is not in session, 14 and 15-year-olds, with a parent or guardian's permission may work until 9:00 pm"

Now if you do hire a 14 or 15-year-old, there are limitations as to what they can do or for how long they can do it. According to the balance everyday

"While New Jersey teens can work in a variety of jobs, the state does have restrictions on the hours 14- to 15-year-olds can work. When school is in session, they can't work more than 18 hours per week or more than three hours on school days. They can't work more than eight hours per day on Saturday or Sunday and no more than six consecutive days in a pay week. When school is not in session, teens in this age group can work up to 40 hours per week."

Of course, we're talking entry-level jobs. Whatever help these young hungry kids can offer is better than what many of these struggling businesses are dealing with now. The kids could learn as they enter high school what it's like to work and have a good work ethic and the businesses get much needed help until September when the unemployment runs out. It's a win win situation.

