Looking for work in NJ? We got your jobs right here

If you love New Jersey and the great outdoors there are plenty of opportunities waiting for you all over the great Garden State.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is accepting applications for more than 800 seasonal positions at state parks, forests and historic sites throughout New Jersey.

Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced on Wednesday that some of these positions have increased salary rates this year at some locations.

Salaries for most positions start at $16 per hour. Positions at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, Hudson County, and The Greenway in Essex and Hudson counties start at $20 per hour.

These available positions offer opportunities as lifeguards, general maintenance personnel, visitor service assistants, office assistants, naturalists and history educators. Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

Lifeguards are needed at swimming areas across the state, with salaries starting at $18.50 per hour. Oceanfront lifeguards at Island Beach State Park in Ocean County earn a higher starting rate of $19.50 per hour. Prior experience is not necessary, but candidates must pass running and swimming tests prior to employment.

There are also lifeguard opportunities anticipated at High Point, Hopatcong, Swartswood and Wawayanda state parks in the northern part of the state, Cheesequake State Park and Round Valley Recreation Area in the central region, and Island Beach and Parvin state parks, along with Atsion Recreation Area (Wharton State Forest), Bass River and Belleplain state forests in the south.

The peak season generally runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with select state parks extending positions from April to October based on operational needs. For more information about all of the seasonal opportunities, click here.

Some of the seasonal jobs are great learning opportunities and could eventually lead to a career path with the State of New Jersey. Check it out and good luck.

