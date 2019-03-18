Looking for ‘Conservative safe’ eateries? There’s an app for that

There is now an app that tells you if a restaurant is friendly to President Trump fans. It’s called 63red Safe and ranks restaurants on several criteria including:

Does this business serve persons of every political belief?

Will this business protect its customers if they are attacked for political reasons?

Does this business allow concealed carry under this state’s laws?

Does this business avoid politics in its ads and social media postings?

The app’s creator, Scott Wallace told The Daily Beast that the app is in response to “socialist goon squads” who do things like taking MAGA hats off people’s heads. He says that the user reviews let conservatives find restaurants that aren’t opposed to conservative politics although the reviews don’t include the reasons a restaurant is deemed “not safe.” One example is the restaurant that asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to leave. Wallace believes that his app will become more popular as 2020 comes closer and those socialist goon squads become more numerous and brazen.

The app is part of a larger social network, 63red that, as you might guess, leans very conservative.

More from New Jersey 101.5