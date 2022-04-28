Looking for a job? Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey hosting a hiring week

In need of a job? Look no further than Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey.

Last month, Jen Ursillo wrote about how the theme parks are offering "premium wages," offering up to $20 per hour for ride operators and $16-18 per hour for other positions. You can read that here.

To speed up their search efforts, the park is holding a hiring blitz by hosting their National Hiring Week now through this Sunday, May 1.

Between Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor, and the Wild Safari, Six Flags in Jackson is looking to fill 4,000 positions by January.

Available positions for Great Adventure include security, food and beverage operations, games, admissions, and guest relations. The Safari is looking for gatekeepers and guides. Meanwhile Hurricane Harbor is always looking for lifeguards.

According to Vice President of HR, Compensation and Benefits Reyna Sanchez:

“We offer many perks along with competitive wages for all our positions. We have a job for every lifestyle, including seasonal and part-time positions, along with our new Core program that offers full-time hours and exclusive benefits.”

The company also offers discounts for park admittance, paid internships, team events, and flexible scheduling.

You can be as young as a teenager to apply for certain positions, so if it doesn’t interest you, it could be a great summer job for your teen. I have friends and family who speak glowingly of their time working at Six Flags when they were younger.

To apply, you can fill out an application online at sixflagsjobs.com or you can text the word “FUN” to (732)-307-6688. Applicants with questions can shoot an email to SFGAHREC@sftp.com.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

