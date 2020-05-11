Look to the skies: National Guard flyover celebrates front-line workers Tues.

When the NJ Air National Guard takes to the air on Tuesday, it'll salute COVID-19 front-line workers.

"Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat. I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first-responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19, Jersey Strong!" Brigadier Gen. Jemal Beale, commander of the New Jersey National Guard andcommissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said on the 177th Fighter Wing's Facebook page.

A KC-135R Stratotanker from the Guard's 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing will begin their flight at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and make a loop around the state over hospitals, state veterans homes and testing homes.

During the flight of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in formation two weeks over the metro New York and Philadelphia areas, people gathered in parks and on rooftops for better views, despite restrictions on gatherings.

You may need a jacket to watch the flyover, as Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, according to New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Skies will be sunny but temperatures with be in the upper 50s and a stiff northwesterly breeze, Zarrow said.

The flyover schedule, according to the Guard: (times may vary by 15 minutes):

Sea Girt – 11:30 a.m.

PNC Arts Center in Holmdel – 11:35 a.m.

Millstone (state Mortuary Affairs site)– 11:40 a.m.

N.J. Convention Center in Edison (field hospital site)– 11:45 a.m.

Menlo Park (Veterans Home) – 11:46 – a.m.

Kean University in Union (testing center) – 11:48 a.m.

University Hospital in Newark – 11:48 a.m.

Expo Center, East Rutherford (field hospital site) – 11:49 a.m.

Bergen County College in Paramus (testing center) – 11:51 a.m.

Vets Haven North, Glen Gardner – 12:01 p.m.

New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Lawenceville – 12:07 p.m.

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital – 12:13 p.m.

U.S. Coast Guard Training Center, Cape May – 12:27 p.m.

Atlantic City Convention Center (testing center) – 12:32 p.m.

New Jersey Air National Guard Flyover map (NJ National Guard)

