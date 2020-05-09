New Jersey's frontline COVID-19 workers will get another aerial salute courtesy of the New Jersey Air National Guard on Tuesday morning.

Two weeks after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew in formation over the metro New York and Philadelphia areas as part of the America Strong flyover, a KC-135R Stratotanker from the Guard's 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing will take to the air at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The hour flight will lap around New Jersey, flying over "key COVID-19 locations across New Jersey, to include testing sites, state veterans homes, hospitals and mortuary affairs," the Guard said.

The planes will fly over two of New Jersey's hardest hit Veterans Homes in Edison and in Paramus, the testing centers at Kean University, the PNC Bank Arts Center and Bergen County Community College, field hospitals in Atlantic City, Edison and the Meadowlands, and University Hospital in Newark .

The weather should cooperate with the flyover with sunny skies statewide, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"They picked a fantastic day for the flyover! Tuesday looks sunny and dry. High temperatures will only reach the cool mid 50s, so you'll want a jacket for sure," Zarrow said Saturday.

The flyover schedule, according to the Guard: (times may vary by 15 minutes):

Sea Girt – 11:30 a.m.

PNC Arts Center in Holmdel – 11:35 a.m.

Millstone (state Mortuary Affairs site)– 11:40 a.m.

N.J. Convention Center in Edison (field hospital site)– 11:45 a.m.

Menlo Park (Veterans Home) – 11:46 – a.m.

Kean University in Union (testing center) – 11:48 a.m.

University Hospital in Newark – 11:48 a.m.

Expo Center, East Rutherford (field hospital site) – 11:49 a.m.

Bergen County College in Paramus (testing center) – 11:51 a.m.

Vets Haven North, Glen Gardner – 12:01 p.m.

New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Lawenceville – 12:07 p.m.

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital – 12:13 p.m.

U.S. Coast Guard Training Center, Cape May – 12:27 p.m.

Atlantic City Convention Center (testing center) – 12:32 p.m.

The flyover is part of the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover event

"Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat. I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19," said Beale. “Jersey Strong!"

More than 800 citizen soldiers of the N.J. Air National Guard have also been on the front lines especially at nursing homes and assisted living facilities to help support staff in a variety roles from health care to arranging video call sessions with the families of residents.

New Jersey Air National Guard Flyover map (NJ National Guard)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

