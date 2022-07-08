Look inside this breathtaking New Jersey mansion on LBI
A few weeks ago, I told you about the most expensive house on LBI on the market. Well, now there’s a new most expensive home on the market on LBI.
Just listed this month, this 9.000 square foot beauty is on sale for $13.9 million (the other one is still available for $13.85 million if you’re looking for a bargain).
As you would expect, this home is right on the water. It has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Before I tell you what’s inside, check out this description of the 2-acre lot the house is on:
The main house, swimming pool, pool house & pool cabana all sit on one oversized lot while the three remaining lots are adorned with an established perennial garden, a hedge maze, a Monarch Butterfly habitat, and a koi pond with three waterfalls, a gazebo, and a lovely walking path.
OK, on the inside there are those 7 en suite bedrooms, a media room with an ice cream parlor (!) and a coffee bar, a home office, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen with two dishwashers, doubles ovens, warming oven, three sinks, double refrigerator, a walk-in pantry, a sitting room, an elevator, a gym, a sauna, a gas fireplace in the master bedroom, a game room, and more.
Outdoors, there’s a freshwater swimming pool, two hot tubs, a pool cabana with a complete kitchen, a separate pool house, decking and a four-car garage.
Just take a look, this house is an absolute dream of a shore house:
It can be yours for $13.9 million.
The landscaping includes your own hedge maze.
As you would expect, breathtaking ocean views abound.
The pool cabana has its own kitchen.
I’ve never lived in a house with a gate.
An awesome entryway.
A gorgeous staircase leads upstairs.
The living room has stunning ocean views and its own fireplace.
An open floor plan lets the living room lead right into the dining room.
The gourmet kitchen has a double oven and a double freezer.
Another look at the kitchen and its views.
All the bedrooms are en suites with sitting areas.
Even the swanky home office has ocean views.
The well appointed bar.
That’s a big game room!
It has a sauna.
Check out the size of that bathroom!
The estate is sprawling.
That’s a lot of luxury, right on the water.
