Look inside this breathtaking New Jersey mansion on LBI

A few weeks ago, I told you about the most expensive house on LBI on the market. Well, now there’s a new most expensive home on the market on LBI.

Just listed this month, this 9.000 square foot beauty is on sale for $13.9 million (the other one is still available for $13.85 million if you’re looking for a bargain).

As you would expect, this home is right on the water. It has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Before I tell you what’s inside, check out this description of the 2-acre lot the house is on:

The main house, swimming pool, pool house & pool cabana all sit on one oversized lot while the three remaining lots are adorned with an established perennial garden, a hedge maze, a Monarch Butterfly habitat, and a koi pond with three waterfalls, a gazebo, and a lovely walking path.

OK, on the inside there are those 7 en suite bedrooms, a media room with an ice cream parlor (!) and a coffee bar, a home office, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen with two dishwashers, doubles ovens, warming oven, three sinks, double refrigerator, a walk-in pantry, a sitting room, an elevator, a gym, a sauna, a gas fireplace in the master bedroom, a game room, and more.

Outdoors, there’s a freshwater swimming pool, two hot tubs, a pool cabana with a complete kitchen, a separate pool house, decking and a four-car garage.

Just take a look, this house is an absolute dream of a shore house:

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

It can be yours for $13.9 million.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The landscaping includes your own hedge maze.

Zillow Zillow loading...

As you would expect, breathtaking ocean views abound.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The pool cabana has its own kitchen.

Zillow Zillow loading...

I’ve never lived in a house with a gate.

Zillow Zillow loading...

An awesome entryway.

Zillow Zillow loading...

A gorgeous staircase leads upstairs.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The living room has stunning ocean views and its own fireplace.

Zillow Zillow loading...

An open floor plan lets the living room lead right into the dining room.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The gourmet kitchen has a double oven and a double freezer.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Another look at the kitchen and its views.

Zillow Zillow loading...

All the bedrooms are en suites with sitting areas.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Even the swanky home office has ocean views.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The well appointed bar.

Zillow Zillow loading...

That’s a big game room!

Zillow Zillow loading...

It has a sauna.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Check out the size of that bathroom!

Zillow Zillow loading...

The estate is sprawling.

Zillow Zillow loading...

That’s a lot of luxury, right on the water.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.

Inside Scarlett Johansson's $1.8M NYC Penthouse Take a look inside Scarlett Johansson's longtime New York City penthouse, which she sold for $1.8 million.