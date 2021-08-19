One of the things Cape May is known for is its stunning architecture, with rows of stately Queen Anne homes lining the streets. One of them can be yours for $2.75 million.

From the curb you can see its classic Victorian features, including a wide front porch and a witch’s hat tower. It also has room for 10 cars to park; the lot is .41 of an acre.

Inside, it has 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms; in total, it has 5600 square feet of living space. The 1890s, three story house has a first floor master suite with an office, an updated kitchen, and a double dining room. From the listing: Curl up with a good book in the front glass enclosed porch that looks onto the verdant Wilbraham Park across the street. The third floor can easily be converted to media/activity room or a separate guest apartment, as it has its very own outdoor staircase access.

Take a look and prepare your offer:

Look inside this amazing Cape May Victorian home

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

This spectacular Somerset County home is for sale

Most Expensive House For Sale in Mercer County Located in Mercer County, the six bedroom and 10 bath home is listed for $9.75 million. The home has a movie theater, a bar, three bedrooms with balconies, and a three-bedroom carriage house. Outside, it has over 128 acres of property with a pool, a putting green, two ponds, and basketball and tennis courts.