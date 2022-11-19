If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!

LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (Nov. 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.

If you don’t know what this event is, LumiNature is the event that has the entire Philadelphia Zoo decked out in thousands of lights. There are different walkthroughs and decorations to check out throughout the park and is just the perfect, family-friendly, event to get everyone out to this holiday season.

I’ve seen pictures from previous years and let me tell you, there isn’t one tree or light pole in that entire zoo that isn’t decorated, it’s so beautiful!

If you’re an animal lover, you may be a little disappointed to know that this does not involve any animals because they’re all tucked away in their indoor exhibits for the winter, but the Zoo does completely transform into a winter wonderland.

The park is completely full of lights, sounds, and “surprises” according to their website. There are options to try out some hot cocoa while you stroll and even for the adults, there are some themed adult beverages to try out too.

If you’re interested in checking this out, tickets for general admission are going for $20 - $28 on their website.

If you think you’ll go more than once this season, you can become a member online and receive a discounted entry rate as well as free parking. All information and ticket purchases can be found here!

