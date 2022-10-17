Look at the detail! Pics from The Amazing Pumpkin Carve 2022 in Titusville, NJ

Hopewell Valley Arts Council put on a little something called The Amazing Pumpkin Carve 2022 the past few days. It was held at Woolsey Park in Titusville. Some days it was a walk-thru, others a drive-thru.

It's an annual event where local artists carve out some amazing pumpkin work. These pumpkins also tend to be huge. Last year some 3,000 visitors breathed it all in. This year was their 8th annual and my first year to attend. I took my two young boys on the drive-thru Saturday evening.

There were a lot more pumpkins than these, but here are just a few of my favorites.

Let's start off with a Gene Simmons KISS pumpkin. Zoom in for the detail. You're going to hear that word a lot. Detail.

Whatever this is, give it whatever it wants.

OK, seriously, how does someone take a pumpkin and turn it into this snake coiled around a skull? The talent this takes is ridiculous.

Zoom in for the detail on this one. Also, his teeth are better than mine.

It's hard to believe this is even a pumpkin and not an expensive Halloween prop bought at a store. It even has warts on the nose!

The lines, the eerie glow. This may be the best. Did I mention the detail?

Someone turned a wholesome pumpkin into a fast food icon. Ronald McDonald surrounded by...hey...is that the new adult happy meal?!

Some hippy artist turned a pumpkin into a VW bus.

When one pumpkin just won't do. They were going for a see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil theme.

Now I'm impressed by almost any carved pumpkin. Why? Because I have zero ability and even less patience if that were possible.

To be able to do anything more than triangle holes for eyes is beyond my scope. For me, any one of these pumpkins might as well have been a Michelangelo.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

