LONG BRANCH — An upscale entertainment lounge is opening in Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail, and recreational destination in the Monmouth County city.

Pier Pins is an 8,000-square-foot lounge featuring state-of-the-art bowling, virtual reality sports simulators, table games, and a full bar.

A public grand opening will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7. at 20 Melrose Place from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Guests can enjoy four full-sized bowling lanes, as well as sports experiences ranging from golf to lacrosse to soccer, to everything in between with three sports simulator bays. Air hockey, ping pong, and pool tables also round out the gaming options.

Take a seat at the full-service bar surrounded by high tops and lounge seating, and sip on handcrafted cocktails, beers, and wines.

Hungry? Enjoy a menu of bar bites overseen by the team behind Pier Village’s Salt Steakhouse.

“We knew that a high-end entertainment concept would be the ideal complement to the diverse state of food and beverage and shopping experiences available to visitors at Pier Village,” says Nicole Kushner Meyer of Kushner, the company that acquired Pier Village in 2014.

Pier Pins is open Sunday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

