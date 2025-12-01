Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Has a robot ever taken your pizza order?

Sunday was a day to kick back and relax after a long holiday weekend. We had our fill of turkey and stuffing and were ready for a pizza and some football.

When we phoned our local pizza place, I was greeted by an automated AI voice who offered to take my order.

The computer generated female voice asked what we would like to order, and repeated it back. She even took my credit card info and gave an estimate on when the food would be ready.

When we went to pick-up the food, we noticed the nine young lady who was usually behind the counter was gone.

Now it made sense. The local restaurant had contracted with an AI order taking business to replace a human employee. Given the small margins for restaurants these days, I'm not surprised.

Have you ever had AI take your order? What was your experience? How do you feel about this technology replacing human workers?

It turns out, AI is everywhere during thi9s shopping season. Keep scrolling to read more about that and the rest of today's top stories.

Response to a fire on West Front Street in downtown Plainfield Nov. 30, 2025 Response to a fire on West Front Street in downtown Plainfield Nov. 30, 2025 (Nick Smith/Chris Simon) loading...

🔥Two killed, over 90 displaced in Plainfield apartment fire, reports say

🔥Temporary shelter opened, schools and Red Cross offer help

🔥Blaze one several across NJ during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

PLAINFIELD — Nearly 100 people were displaced and two people were reportedly killed by an apartment fire early Sunday morning, one of several around the state during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The fire in a four-story apartment building on West Front Street in downtown Plainfield was first reported around 1:15 a.m., according to the South Plainfield Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters cut two ventilation holes in the roof and checked for spread of the fire to the cockloft, the space in between the roof and the ceiling on the top floor of the building.

Red Cross New Jersey says at least 90 residents were displaced by the fire and its Disaster Action Team was "providing comfort and care" to those affected. A temporary shelter was opened at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center located at 724 Park Avenue.

News 12 reports that two people died in the fire.

(L-R) Masi Rogers, Kiyah Mae Scott, Jordan Rivera (L-R) Masi Rogers, Kiyah Mae Scott, Jordan Rivera (Sheila Montague/Go Fund Me) loading...

☑️ Reward for triple fatal shooting info in Newark’s South Ward doubled to $20,000M

☑️ Two victims died the night of the shooting while a third died five days later

☑️ Visitation for Masi Rogers is Saturday

NEWARK — Newark’s South Ward is drowning in grief and fury as the search intensifies for whoever opened fire and took the lives of three young people, including a 10-year-old boy who never had a chance to grow up, and a 19-year-old who fought for his life for five agonizing days.

The young boy's brother, meanwhile, remains hospitalized after also getting shot.

The reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for a triple fatal shooting has doubled.

A 10-year-old’s life stolen in an instant

The shooting erupted on Nov. 15 on Chancellor Avenue, leaving five people bleeding in the street.

Jordan Rivera, just 10 years old, was pronounced dead that night at University Hospital.

His 11-year-old brother is still recovering in the hospital.

King Spa & Sauna (Google Maps) King Spa & Sauna (Google Maps) loading...

🏛️ NJ judge orders King Spa in Bergen County to let transgender customers use facilities matching their gender identity

😡 Trans woman says staff questioned her body for two hours and tried to force her to wear shorts in nude areas

📜 Spa must now post and enforce anti-discrimination policies at all entrances and employee areas

Nude spas in New Jersey must allow transgender customers full access to facilities that match their gender identity without regard to whether they've had gender-affirming surgery.

A Superior Court judge made the ruling after Alexandra Goebert, a 35-year-old transgender woman, said King Spa & Sauna in Palisades Park subjected her to an invasive, two-hour interrogation about her body, repeatedly asking whether she still had “boy parts” and even, according to the lawsuit, “Have you changed your front?,” NJ.com reported.

Goebert said she explained that she identifies as a woman and her license says she’s female. But the lawsuit says the spa told her she could only enter the women’s nude area if she wore special “uniform shorts.” That requirement applied to no one else.

She said the spa then barred her from nude-required spaces including the hot tub, insisting she “think about the other guests,” NJ.com says court records show.

Judge orders sweeping anti-discrimination rules

In a consent order, Superior Court Judge Thomas Sarlo ruled the spa must implement a clear policy banning discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Those rules must be posted at the front desk and at every gender-segregated entrance.

A Millville woman was arrested for threatening an employee at U-Haul Moving and Storage in Bridgeton with an expandable baton. (Ethan Pacholl on Unsplash/Eddie Davis) A Millville woman was arrested for threatening an employee at U-Haul Moving and Storage in Bridgeton with an expandable baton. (Ethan Pacholl on Unsplash/Eddie Davis) loading...

A Millville woman was arrested for threatening an employee at U-Haul Moving and Storage in Bridgeton with an expandable baton.

Bridgeton Police say they were called to the U-Haul store at 825 N. Pearl Street at 4:20 pm Monday for the report of a woman threatening to assault a worker with an expandable baton.

When police arrived, they found Nantonya Mangini, 51, of Millville, with the baton in her hand, threatening the worker. Mantanya refused orders from the police to drop the baton.

Mantanya tried walking away from the police several times while holding on to the baton.

Eventually, the woman did drop the baton, and the police arrested her.

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone in front of an image on a computer screen generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file) FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone in front of an image on a computer screen generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file) loading...

Major retail chains and tech companies are offering new or updated artificial intelligence tools in time for the holiday shopping season.

They hope to give consumers an easier gift-buying experience and themselves an augmented share of online spending.

Although AI-powered purchases still are in early stages, the shopping assistants and agents rolled out by the likes of Walmart, Amazon and Google can do more than the chatbots of holidays past.

The latest versions were designed to provide personalized product recommendations, track prices and to place some orders through unscripted “conversations” with customers.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2025 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2025 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.